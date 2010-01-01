Sebastian Vettel leidt het Formule 1-wereldkampioenschap nog, maar heeft flinke concurrentie van twee Mercedes-coureurs.
Bottas mengt zich in titelstrijd met Vettel en Hamilton
Uitslag en stand F1
Uitslag Formule 1 Grand Prix van Rusland
1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3. Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
5. MAX VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull)
6. Sergio Pérez (Force India)
7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
8. Nico Hülkenberg (Renault)
9. Felipe Massa (Williams)
10. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso)
WK-stand coureurs
1. Vettel 86
2. Hamilton 73
3. Bottas 63
4. Räikkönen 49
5. VERSTAPPEN 35
6. Ricciardo 22
7. Pérez 22
8. Massa 18
9. Sainz 11
10. Ocon 9
11. Hülkenberg 6
12. Grosjean 4
13. Magnussen 4
14. Kvyat 2
WK-stand constructeurs
1. Ferrari 136
2. Mercedes 135
3. Red Bull 57
4. Force India 31
5. Williams 18
6. Toro Rosso 13
7. Haas 8
8. Renault 6