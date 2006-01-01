Hamilton heeft wereldtitel binnen handbereik

Uitslag en stand F1

Deel via social media:

Bronvermelding
EPA
Redacteur
Max Verstappen en Lewis Hamilton geven elkaar een hand.
Auteur
Van onze Telesportredactie
Publicatie datum

Na zijn zege in Japan kan Lewis Hamilton al over twee weken, in de Verenigde Staten, viervoudig Formule 1-wereldkampioen worden.

Uitslag Grand Prix van Japan

1. Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull)
3. Ricciardo (Red Bull)
4. Bottas (Mercedes)
5. Räikkönen (Ferrari)
6. Ocon (Force India)
7. Pérez (Force India)
8. Magnussen (Haas)
9. Grosjean (Haas)
10. Massa (Williams)

WK-stand coureurs

1. Hamilton 306
2. Vettel 247
3. Bottas 234
4. Ricciardo 192
5. Räikkönen 148
6. VERSTAPPEN 111
7. Pérez 82
8. Ocon 65
9. Sainz 48
10. Hülkenberg 34

WK-stand teams

1. Mercedes 540
2. Ferrari 395
3. Red Bull 303
4. Force India 147
5. Williams 66
6. Toro Rosso 52
7. Haas 43
8. Renault 42
9. McLaren 23
10. Sauber 5

Deel via social media:

Meer over

Gerelateerd