Na zijn zege in Japan kan Lewis Hamilton al over twee weken, in de Verenigde Staten, viervoudig Formule 1-wereldkampioen worden.
Hamilton heeft wereldtitel binnen handbereik
Uitslag en stand F1
- Max Verstappen en Lewis Hamilton geven elkaar een hand.
Uitslag Grand Prix van Japan
1. Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull)
3. Ricciardo (Red Bull)
4. Bottas (Mercedes)
5. Räikkönen (Ferrari)
6. Ocon (Force India)
7. Pérez (Force India)
8. Magnussen (Haas)
9. Grosjean (Haas)
10. Massa (Williams)
WK-stand coureurs
1. Hamilton 306
2. Vettel 247
3. Bottas 234
4. Ricciardo 192
5. Räikkönen 148
6. VERSTAPPEN 111
7. Pérez 82
8. Ocon 65
9. Sainz 48
10. Hülkenberg 34
WK-stand teams
1. Mercedes 540
2. Ferrari 395
3. Red Bull 303
4. Force India 147
5. Williams 66
6. Toro Rosso 52
7. Haas 43
8. Renault 42
9. McLaren 23
10. Sauber 5