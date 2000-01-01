Met een dominante zege in Singapore heeft Lewis Hamilton zijn leiding in de strijd om het wereldkampioenschap Formule 1 flink verstevigd.
Hamilton deelt mokerslag uit richting Vettel
Uitslag en WK-stand F1
- Lewis Hamilton.
Uitslag GP Singapore
1. Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Ricciardo (Red Bull)
3. Bottas (Mercedes)
4. Sainz (Toro Rosso)
5. Pérez (Force India)
6. Palmer (Renault)
7. Vandoorne (McLaren)
8. Stroll (Williams)
9. Grosjean (Haas)
10. Ocon (Force India)
DNF VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull)
Stand coureurs
1. Hamilton 263
2. Vettel 235
3. Bottas 212
4. Ricciardo 162
5. Räikkönen 138
6. VERSTAPPEN 68
7. Pérez 68
8. Ocon 56
9. Sainz 48
10. Hülkenberg 34
Stand teams
1. Mercedes 475
2. Ferrari 373
3. Red Bull 230
4. Force India 124
5. Williams 59
6. Toro Rosso 52
7. Renault 42
8. Haas F1 Team 37
9. McLaren Honda 17
10. Sauber 5