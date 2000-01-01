Met zijn dominante zege in Italië heeft Lewis Hamilton de leiding overgenomen in de strijd om het Formule 1-wereldkampioenschap.
Hamilton pakt WK-leiding af van Vettel
Uitslag en stand F1
- Lewis Hamilton.
Uitslag Grand Prix van Italië
1. Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Bottas (Mercedes)
3. Vettel (Ferrari)
4. Ricciardo (Red Bull)
5. Räikkönen (Ferrari)
6. Ocon (Force India)
7. Stroll (Williams)
8. Massa (Williams)
9. Perez (Force India)
10. Verstappen (Red Bull)
WK-stand coureurs
1. Hamilton 238
2. Vettel 235
3. Bottas 197
4. Ricciardo 144
5. Räikkönen 138
6. Verstappen 68
7. Perez 58
8. Ocon 55
9. Sainz 36
10. Hülkenberg 34
WK-stand teams
1. Mercedes 435
2. Ferrari 373
3. Red Bull 212
4. Force India 113
5. Williams 55
6. Toro Rosso 40
7. Haas 35
8. Renault 34
9. McLaren 11
10. Sauber 5