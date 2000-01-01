Met zijn overwinning in Hongarije loopt Sebastian Vettel weer iets uit op Lewis Hamilton in de strijd om de Formule 1-wereldtitel.
Vettel verstevigt WK-leiding voor zomerstop
Uitslag en stand F1
Sebastian Vettel.
Uitslag Grand Prix van Hongarije
1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2. Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
5. MAX VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull)
6. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
7. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso)
8. Sergio Pérez (Force India)
9. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
10. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
WK-stand coureurs
1. Vettel 202
2. Hamilton 188
3. Bottas 169
4. Ricciardo 117
5. Räikkönen 116
6. VERSTAPPEN 67
7. Perez 56
8. Ocon 45
9. Sainz 35
10. Hülkenberg 26
WK-stand constructeurs
1. Mercedes 357
2. Ferrari 318
3. Red Bull Racing 184
4. Force India 101
5. Williams 41
6. Toro Rosso 39
7. Ferrari 29
8. Renault 26
9. McLaren 11
10. Sauber 5