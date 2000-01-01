Met zijn zege is Lewis Hamilton weer ingelopen op zijn titelrivaal Sebastian Vettel, terwijl Verstappen zijn zesde plek nét heeft behouden.
Titelstrijd tussen Vettel en Hamilton laait weer op
Uitslag en stand F1
- Lewis Hamilton.
Uitslag Formule 1 Grand Prix van Canada
1. Hamilton (GBr) Mercedes
2. Bottas (Fin) Mercedes
3. Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull
4. Vettel (Dui) Ferrari
5. Perez (Mex) Force India
6. Ocon (Fra) Force India)
7. Räikkönen (Fin) Ferrari
8. Hülkenberg (Dui) Renault
9. Stroll (Can) Williams
10. Grosjean (Fra) Haas
- VERSTAPPEN (NED) Red Bull
Stand WK
1. Vettel 141
2. Hamilton 129
3. Bottas 93
4. Räikkönen 73
5. Ricciardo 67
6. Verstappen 45
7. Pérez 44
8. Ocon 27
9. Sainz 25
10. Massa 20
Stand WK teams
1. Ferrari 222
2. Mercedes 214
3. Red Bull 112
4. Force India 71
5. Toro Rosso 29