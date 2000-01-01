Titelstrijd tussen Vettel en Hamilton laait weer op

Uitslag en stand F1

Deel via social media:

Bronvermelding
AFP
Redacteur
Lewis Hamilton.
Auteur
Van onze Telesportredactie
Publicatie datum

Met zijn zege is Lewis Hamilton weer ingelopen op zijn titelrivaal Sebastian Vettel, terwijl Verstappen zijn zesde plek nét heeft behouden.

Uitslag Formule 1 Grand Prix van Canada
1. Hamilton (GBr) Mercedes
2. Bottas (Fin) Mercedes
3. Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull
4. Vettel (Dui) Ferrari
5. Perez (Mex) Force India
6. Ocon (Fra) Force India)
7. Räikkönen (Fin) Ferrari
8. Hülkenberg (Dui) Renault
9. Stroll (Can) Williams
10. Grosjean (Fra) Haas

- VERSTAPPEN (NED) Red Bull

Stand WK
1. Vettel 141
2. Hamilton 129
3. Bottas 93
4. Räikkönen 73
5. Ricciardo 67
6. Verstappen 45
7. Pérez 44
8. Ocon 27
9. Sainz 25
10. Massa 20

Stand WK teams
1. Ferrari 222
2. Mercedes 214 
3. Red Bull 112
4. Force India 71
5. Toro Rosso 29

Deel via social media:

Meer over

Gerelateerd